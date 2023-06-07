Lucille Rita ‘Lou’ Jamieson

Lucille Rita ‘Lou’ Jamieson, age 101, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Sonrisas Assisted Living in Verona. She was born on September 11, 1921, one of 10 children to Natalia Rose (Grabowski) and Michael Caspar Schwarz. Born in Salem, Oregon, the family moved back to Mazomanie, WI when Lou was 8. She is survived by her sons Howard ‘Mick’ (Sue), Joe (Diane), Bob Coward (Linda), daughter Carole (John) and son-in-law Michael ‘Mike’ Andreas, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by loving husband Howard, infant daughter Mary and daughter Juanita ‘Sue’, her parents and 9 siblings.

After graduating from high school, Lou was employed by Commonwealth Telephone Company, UW-Madison Chadbourne Hall, & State Depts of Taxation and Vet Affairs as a bookkeeper/typist. She married Howard in 1947 and got her final promotion to wife & mother and bookkeeper for the family business of Jamieson Filing System. After Howard’s passing she spent much of her time with special friend and next door neighbor Richard Crimmins.