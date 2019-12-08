MIDDLETON - Lucille L. (Haas) Reisinger, age 81, of Middleton, passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Meriter Hospital as a result of a stroke. She was born on April 30, 1938, in Roxbury, Wis., the daughter of Clarence and Oliva (Frey) Haas.

After eighth grade, she joined the Dominican Order of nuns in Racine, Wis., and finished her schooling there. After 14 years, she changed vocations and started work at General Telephone in Madison. She then worked until retirement at Mid-Plains Telephone in Middleton. Lucille married Allie Reisinger on April 26, 1969, in Middleton, Wis. She was a devoted member of the Christian Mothers of St. Bernard's Catholic Church.

Lucille is survived by her siblings, Florence (Cyril) Kraemer, Marlene Helt, Werner (Diane) and Mary (Clarence) Dresen; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, Rita Ballweg, Earl, Herman, Edna Ruhland, Irene Stiemke, Mildred Noltner and Bernice Bowers.

Lucille enjoyed spending time with her siblings and their families. Aunt Lulu will be greatly missed by her many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, with Father Brian Wilk presiding.

The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Meriter Hospital for their outstanding care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.