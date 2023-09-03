BELLEVILLE, Wis. -- Lucille Irene Pernot, age 91 of Belleville passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Heartsong Assisted Living in Belleville. She was born on February 29, 1932 (a leap year day) in Monroe, WI the daughter of John and Reatha (Field) Bowers, because of this Lucille would often joke she was much younger than you think as her birthday only happened once every four years. She graduated from Cambridge High School in 1950. On June 2, 1955 she was united in marriage to Russell Pernot at St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Church in Belleville. Lucille worked at the Wolff Turkey Farm for many years. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and the Catholic Women’s Club. Lucille also knitted many lap quilts that were donated to families at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
Lucille is survived by her sons Mark (Alison) Pernot and Steve (Debbie) Pernot and grandchildren Benjamin, Toby, Isaac, and Naomi.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Russell, infant daughter Renee Janelle, and a brother Robert Bowers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 338 S. Harrison St., Belleville, WI with Rev. Joseph Bellamkonda officiating. Burial will be in St. Raphael’s Frenchtown Cemetery, rural Belleville.
A visitation will precede the funeral mass from 10:00 a.m. until time of services on Monday, September 11, 2023 at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Belleville.
The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.