STOUGHTON - Lucille E. Sperloen, age 94, passed away at Agrace in Fitchburg on Tue April 16, 2019.

A funeral will be held at 11:00 AM on Tue April 23, 2019 at COVENANT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1525 N. Van Buren St. Stoughton, with Rev. Dr. Sara Rabe presiding. Burial will be at Highland Memory Garden. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the service on Tue at the church.

A full obituary will appear in Sunday's paper.



Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

206 W Prospect St. Stoughton

608-873-9244