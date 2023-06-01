Lucille D. Elmer, age 94, of New Glarus, formerly of Monticello, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at the New Glarus Home. Lucille was born on November 12, 1928 in Monroe, the daughter of Clarence W. and Dorothy M. (Smith) Loveland. Lucille graduated from Monticello High School and was united in marriage to Willis H. Elmer on October 26, 1947. The couple farmed on the Elmer home farm near Monticello for several years. They later owned and operated the Monticello Sales Barn with Glenn and Charlene Flannery. Always keeping busy, Lucille worked in the Edelweiss Country Club pro shop during her retirement years.
She was a member of Zwingli United Church of Christ in Monticello, Eastern Star, Charter member of Edelweiss Country Club, and was a long time season ticket holder for UW football games. She enjoyed volunteering at St. Clare Hospital, delivering Meals on Wheels, golfing, bowling, playing Euchre, watching Wisconsin sports, and helping friends and neighbors.
Lucille is survived by two daughters, Mary Kay (Dan) Berry of Carlinville, IL, Carol Neu of Arvada, CO; grandchildren, Chris (Shay) Neu and Lindsay (Chris) Andersen; great grandchildren, Aiden C. Wagner, Theo Neu, Ben Neu, Bruin Andersen, McCormack Andersen; Aiden’s mother, Tarea; nieces, LaVonne Hawking, Marilyn Asahina; and nephew, Bill Loveland. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willis, on Feb. 11, 1986; grandsons, Mitch and Matthew Wagner; sons-in-law, Curt Wagner and Larry Neu; and brother and sister-in-law, Merlyn and Helen Loveland.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Zwingli United Church of Christ, Monticello, with Rev. Lance Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery, Monticello. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday, June 6th, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A memorial fund in Lucille’s name will be established for Zwingli Church. The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net
