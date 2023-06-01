Lucille D. Elmer

Lucille D. Elmer, age 94, of New Glarus, formerly of Monticello, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at the New Glarus Home. Lucille was born on November 12, 1928 in Monroe, the daughter of Clarence W. and Dorothy M. (Smith) Loveland. Lucille graduated from Monticello High School and was united in marriage to Willis H. Elmer on October 26, 1947. The couple farmed on the Elmer home farm near Monticello for several years. They later owned and operated the Monticello Sales Barn with Glenn and Charlene Flannery. Always keeping busy, Lucille worked in the Edelweiss Country Club pro shop during her retirement years.

She was a member of Zwingli United Church of Christ in Monticello, Eastern Star, Charter member of Edelweiss Country Club, and was a long time season ticket holder for UW football games. She enjoyed volunteering at St. Clare Hospital, delivering Meals on Wheels, golfing, bowling, playing Euchre, watching Wisconsin sports, and helping friends and neighbors.

