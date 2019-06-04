Lucile Helen McFee

MOUNT HOREB/MADISON/RICHLAND CENTER-Lucile Helen (Hughes) McFee died in the early morning hours on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at UW Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. She was 90.



Lucile was born July 25, 1928, in the family home on North Avenue in Hartland, Wis., the daughter of Oscar P. and Helen Adriana (Back) Hughes. She was the fifth and youngest child in the family. In 1933 the family moved to a farm along Highway 18 in the Town of Summit in Waukesha County. Then, in 1940, they moved to a farm in the Town of Eagle in Richland County.



In 1946 Lucile graduated from Richland Center High School, and the following fall she moved to Madison to attend the Madison Business College. Also, that fall, she began working in the bookkeeping department at the American Exchange Bank on The Square in downtown Madison. She worked for the bank a total of 25 years, from 1946-1959 and after raising her children, from 1975-1988. She rose to the position of Accounting Supervisor.



In 1949 Lucile met Paul Hamilton McFee, “the most special man, with whom I would share my life.” They fell deeply in love and on Sept. 26, 1953, they were married in Madison. The McFees lived in Madison four years before purchasing a rustic 19th-century farmhouse in Dane County’s Town of Vermont and then moving there in 1958. There they raised two children, Anne Elizabeth and John Thomas. Anne married John Donaldson in 1987 and the Donaldson’s gave them two grandchildren, Margaret Jean and Andrew John, in addition to John’s daughter, Stacey Lynn. Stacey married Doug Bohachek in 1998 and they gave Paul and Lucile two step-great-grandchildren, Ian and Henry. John McFee in 2007 married Lynn Riviere, and they reside in Mount Horeb. Paul and Lucile loved them all deeply.



Her interests included genealogy with meticulous attention to detail, sewing and restoring antique furniture. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Eastern Star and several genealogical societies, and was a supporter of the Wisconsin State Historical Society. She was a longtime member of the Midland United Methodist Church.



Lucile is survived by her children and their spouses; grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; her bothers, Glenwyn Hughes, Roger Hughes and Warren Hughes; sister, Marion (Hughes) Breininger; and special cousin, Carol Marshall.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at MIDLAND UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 10235 CTH KP, Mazomanie, with Pastor John Oliver officiating, with a visitation preceding from 10 a.m.



Burial will follow at Oakhill Cemetery in Black Earth. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019, at GUNDERSON CAMACHO BLACK EARTH FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1710 Center St., Black Earth.



The family would like to thank the staff at Inglewood Independent Living, UW Health System, and Mt. Horeb EMS for their care for Lucile.



Memorials can be made to Wisconsin Historical Society or Midland United Methodist Church in honor of Lucile. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



