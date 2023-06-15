Lucas J. Mallien

The Lord wrapped his arms around Lucas the Morning of May 24th, 2023 and said, "it's time to come home my Son”. Luke died peacefully in his home in Madison, Wis., surrounded by his family and Alice, his significant other, (8 weeks) after being diagnosed with Stage 4 Liver cancer.
Survivors: Pam Mallien of Sun Prairie Wis.; Kyle (Amanda), Addilyn, and Maddox Mallien of Carlsbad, California; Michelle (David) Edwards of Houston, Texas; Alice Baldwin (Significant Other) of Madison, Wis.; aunts and uncles: Lynn (Bill) Prust of Baileys Harbor, Leon (Jeannie) Stephan, Jr. of Baileys Harbor, Deb (Tom) Stephenson of Sturgeon Bay, Tina and Tyson Stephan of Green Bay, Fay (Pat) Lemense of Green Bay, Larry (Barb) Mallien of Sturgeon Bay, Deb Karas of Sturgeon Bay; and Jeff (Debbie) Mallien of Sturgeon Bay; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Luke was preceded in death by his father, John in 2000; and grandparents, Leon and Ruth Stephan, Lawrence and Mary Jane Mallien, and his uncle, Ken Karas.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church, 6710 County Rd T, Egg Harbor, Wis., with Pastor Peter Lindemann officiating.
All Faith Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy and photos of Lucas can be shared with his family through the tribute page at www.866allfaiths.com.
