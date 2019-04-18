MADISON-Lowell S. Teisberg, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Heritage Monona.

He was born on Aug, 19, 1931, in Madison, the son of Halvor and Janetta (Woodward) Teisberg. Lowell graduated from Madison West High School in 1950. He served in the Wisconsin Air National Guard. Lowell and his brother owned several used car dealerships in Madison. He enjoyed roller skating and listening to music.

Lowell is survived by his sister, Janet (Kenneth) Kittelsen; nieces, EleanorAnderson, Margaret Angell, Sharon Phillips, Alice Williams, Jean Ayers, Joyce Rader, Julie Sills, Judy Olvera and Connie Halfman; and nephew, William Sills. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Elaine Thompson; brother, Kent (Beverly) Teisberg; nephew, Eric Teisberg; and his special friend, Lucille Eulgem.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice.

