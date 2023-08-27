NEW GLARUS, Wis. -- Lowell “Jeff” Nevil age 93, died on Saturday August 26th at the Monroe Hospice Home with family by his side, after fighting Stage 4 lung cancer for over 7 years. Dad was born in Madison, WI on October 19, 1929 to Jeffrey and Grace (Pinnow) Nevil, and grew up on a farm near Brooklyn, WI. He attended Brooklyn area schools graduating in 1947, followed by several semesters at UW-Madison. Dad met Donna Gmur, the love of his life in 1946 and they were married on September 16, 1950. They enjoyed over 69 years together until her passing in February 2020. Dad was her main caregiver for the last years of her life. Dad served in the army from 1952 to 1954 during the Korean Conflict. He worked for the Pet Milk Company in New Glarus until its closing in 1962, in construction for a short time, and finally for UW Madison Administrative Data Processing until his retirement, where he was a manager of student service analysts and programmers responsible for the design, development and maintenance of student data programs and systems. Dad was a 4H member and adult project leader at both the local and county level; was a member of the Swiss United Church of Christ and had served on consistory; a New Glarus Lion’s Club member for over 50 years; and a member of American Legion Post #141 in New Glarus serving for over 10 years on the Military Honors detail. Dad was able to go on the Badger Honor Flight to Washington D.C and was humbled and impressed by the experience. Dad was an avid UW football fan and season ticket holder for 40 years. He and Mom loved to travel to out-of-town Badger games. He liked to hunt and fish, and owned many ponies that he enjoyed training to drive with two- or four-wheel carts/wagons. Dad and Mom loved to travel and had many fun adventures with family and friends. Dad loved his morning coffee with the guys, and his monthly Verona lunches with former co-workers.
He is survived by his daughter Debra (Jim) Kundert, sons Patrick (Laura) Nevil and Michael (Shawna) Nevil; six grandchildren Nicole (Justin) Nevil-Oppliger, Troy (Lindsey) Nevil, Kyle (Emily) Kundert, Dr. Markus (Derek Hoerres) Nevil, Mason Nevil and Zoe (Jacob Schmitz) Nevil; five great - grandchildren Greyson, Gibson, and Lila Nevil-Oppliger, and Tenley and Treyton Nevil; nephew Jerry (Linda) Elmer and niece Leanne Elmer Perushek.
He was preceded in death by his wife Donna, his parents, his sister Arlene (Laverne) Elmer, niece Cheryl Elmer Lindemann and his sister in-laws and brother in-laws.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at the Swiss United Church of Christ, 18 Fifth Ave., New Glarus, WI. Pat Pluss will officiate and full military honors will be accorded. Inurnment will be in the Swiss Church Cemetery.
A gathering of relatives and friends will precede the memorial service from 10:00 a.m. until time of services on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus.
The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the New Glarus Lions Club, Swiss United Church of Christ, or the UW Carbone Cancer Center. Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com
