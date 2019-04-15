Lowell E. Ladwig, age 80 of Monroe, formerly of Juda, died peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Lowell was born on July 24, 1938 in Monroe, the son of Arthur and Gladys (Ellis) Ladwig. He attended Juda schools and entered the U.S. Army on October 3, 1958. Following his honorable discharge on January 29, 1962, Lowell returned to the Ladwig home farm in Sylvester Township until his retirement in 2000. He was a member of the Monroe Moose Lodge #754 where he was a former officer and enjoyed throwing horseshoes. He also was a member of the American Legion Post #84, enjoyed deer and duck hunting, bowling, and was a huge Denver Broncos fan. In his younger years he helped coach Helland’s Locker Women’s softball team.

He is survived by two sons, Gary of Juda, and Rich (Martha) of Monticello; eight grandchildren, Shondra Ladwig, Jennifer (Dan) Sills, Johnny, Bryce, Carsyn, Hunter, Reyce, and Presley Ladwig. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Iris Ladwig.

A celebration of Lowell’s life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post #84, 1627 12th Avenue, Monroe. Burial will be at a later date in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Juda. A memorial fund will be established in Lowell’s name. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net