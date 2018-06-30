Louise S. Meixelsperger, age 77 of Spring Green, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 29, 2018.

She was born on May 21, 1941, in Plain, Wisconsin the daughter of Louis and Lillian (Huerth) Andrewjeski.

She graduated from Edgewood High School. She met her husband, Gerald “Jerry” Meixelsperger and they were married July 8, 1961 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Madison. Louise was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church, she enjoyed singing in the adult choir, and assisted with various other community activities.

She was also a local 4-H leader and enjoyed all aspects 4-H entails, ranging from musical productions, home decorating, gardening, photography, safety and dairy related projects. Additionally, she loved to host international exchange students along with visiting them in their homeland, and she loved to polka dance with Jerry. Louise enjoyed the arts and supported both the Madison and rural communities where she resided. She was an active, hard working farm wife and a proud, engaging grandmother that loved to travel and host “farm camp” with her family.

Louise also worked at the River Valley Veterinary Clinic for more than 25 years as a Vet Tech. Louise is survived by her husband, Gerald of Spring Green, one sister, Leona (Joe) Rane of Madison; three children, June (Dave) Roush of Middleton, Thomas (Julie) Meixelsperger of Spring Green, Kim (Steve) Hovland of Janesville; five grandchildren Kyle, Jacob and Jenna Meixelsperger, Isaac and Ashlyn Roush and Max Hovland and many nieces and nephews other relatives and friends.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Lillian Andrewjeski, an infant son, Joseph Meixelsperger, her sister, Linda Andrewjeski. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, July 6, 2018 at 12:00 Noon at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Plain. Fr. David Carrano will officiate with burial in the St. Luke’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass.

In lieu of flowers the family will determine a memorial at a later date. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.