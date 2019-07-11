Louise Olson

Madison - Louise (Marie) Godwin Olson, age 94, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare in Madison.

Louise was born on May 14, 1925 in Detroit, Michigan to Henry and Georgia Godwin. She was united in marriage on October 19, 1947 to Clarence C. Olson in Minneapolis.

Louise graduated from Marshall High School in Minneapolis in 1943, and went on to attend the University of Minnesota, graduating in 1947 with a Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics and Related Arts. In 1972, she received her Master's Degree in Dietetics from the University of Wisconsin -Madison. As an undergrad student at UM, Louise was a member of Phi U and Omicron NU honorary societies. She was honored by them as the national student of the year.



Moving to Fargo, ND in 1947, Louise and Clarence parented their four children. Louise was employed as a dietitian at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison for 17 years. Louise was a master seamstress, and knitter. A favorite interest was American History. She and Clarence enjoyed traveling through the US and Europe, especially Norway.



Louise was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church, UW Home Economics Association, Phi U, Madison Knitters Guild, Sons of Norway, Yggdrasil Literary Society, Daughters of Demeter, and the Daughters of the American Revolution.



Louise is survived by her husband, Clarence; children, Janet Johnson, James (Heidi) Olson, David (Liz) Olson, and Donna (James) Zarek; grandchildren, Kjersten (Mitchell) Walleser, Annika Olson, Thomas Olson, Erik (Jorie) Olson, Ryan Olson, Jessie (Adam) Miller, and Kristi (Kevin) Wright; and great-grandchildren, Soren Walleser, Maggie, Aidan, Logan Miller, Nora, Andrew, and Zachary Wright. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother; and son-in-law, Dale Johnson.



A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at BETHANY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 3910 Mineral Point Road, Madison, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, UW Phi U Scholarship Fund, or the DAR Scholarship Fund. The family would like to thank the many friends, especially Dennis and Gail Steinhorst, who helped during Louise's illness.



Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

608-238-3434