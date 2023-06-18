Louise Marie Bartlett

MADISON - Louise Marie Fiebig Flury Bartlett, 78, went home to heaven on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. She was born in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, on August 1, 1944, to Albert and Marie Fiebig. She graduated salutatorian from Hawkins High School and attended UW-River Falls before marrying Jon Flury and giving birth to four daughters.
Louise's full-time job was raising her daughters before returning to finish her degree at UW-Eau Claire with a major in political science. She served as clerk for the Town of Sumner in Trempealeau County and was the first woman elected to the Trempealeau County Board of Supervisors. She volunteered on election campaigns and also ran for State Assembly in a crowded Democratic primary.
Louise lived by the words: Learn, Love & Laugh. She subscribed to Ms. Magazine, listened to public radio, watched public television, and loved classical music. Louise worked at a hardware store in Osseo and at Madison Magazine and the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority in Madison.
On August 1, 2004, Louise married the love of her life, Russell L. Bartlett. Together they built a beautiful home in Madison, with gardens that are appreciated by pedestrians and neighbors, especially the red bed also known as the "Commie Plot."
Louise learned a love of gardening from her father Ab and mother Sis. She instilled that love in her children, helping and advising them with gardening projects and giving them extra plants from her flower beds. Louise loved photography and sold her photographs to benefit the Literacy Network. When asked what she wanted for gifts, she recommended donations to the Pinney Library in Madison.
Louise welcomed each granddaughter and great-granddaughter with open arms, a loving heart, and a huge smile. She was proud of their academic, athletic, and career accomplishments. Louise made sure her daughters learned how to swim, a skill passed onto her granddaughters. She taught her granddaughters the basics of sewing and crocheting. Louise and Russ enjoyed making elaborate Easter egg hunts for the granddaughters.
On the morning of Louise's passing, her granddaughter Jade's one request was to tour Granny's Garden. Jade and her mother Kimberly walked the garden, wet with morning raindrops, to see the beauty that Louise and Russ created.
Throughout her life, Louise mentored and guided hundreds of Friends of Bill.
Louise is survived by her husband, Russell L. Bartlett; sister, Vicki Fiebig; family friend, Mary Peterson; daughters, Kristin Flury, Kelley Flury, Kimberly Flury and Kaye Flury Ryan; granddaughters, Jazmyn Thunder Wauters, Sierra Flury, Jade Flury, Katherine and Kelley Ryan; great-granddaughter, Kadance Wampole; and mother-in-law, Kathryn Bartlett.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Marie Fiebig; her uncle, Victor Tromm; and grandparents, Kjerstin and Oscar Tromm.
A headstone will be established at Hillcrest Cemetery outside of Hawkins.
One of Louise's favorite sayings was "Nobody knows how much fun it is being me."
A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by service 11 a.m. with lunch to follow.
Please share your written memories on gundersonfh.com. Memorial gifts may be sent to 511 Alano Club, The Literacy Network, and the American Red Cross.
