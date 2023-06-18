Louise Marie Bartlett

MADISON - Louise Marie Fiebig Flury Bartlett, 78, went home to heaven on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. She was born in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, on August 1, 1944, to Albert and Marie Fiebig. She graduated salutatorian from Hawkins High School and attended UW-River Falls before marrying Jon Flury and giving birth to four daughters.

Louise's full-time job was raising her daughters before returning to finish her degree at UW-Eau Claire with a major in political science. She served as clerk for the Town of Sumner in Trempealeau County and was the first woman elected to the Trempealeau County Board of Supervisors. She volunteered on election campaigns and also ran for State Assembly in a crowded Democratic primary.