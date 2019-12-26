Louise Margaret Roenneburg

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away at Aster Assisted Living in Monroe, Wisconsin, December 26, 2019, at the age of 97 years.

Louise was born December 27, 1921, in rural Brodhead.

She is survived by her husband of seventy-four years, Major (Ret.) Dale Roenneburg; her daughter, Lureen Honig, El Paso, Texas; her granddaughters and their families, Renée Viens (Michael and sons Nicholas and Andrew), Tewksbury, Massachusetts, Heather Honig, The Colony, Texas, Stephanie Stager (Ted and daughter Emma), Macomb, Michigan; great granddaughter, Megan Parr (Taylor), Plano, Texas; and her son-in-law, Dr. William Zeiger, Macomb, Michigan. Louise was pre-deceased by her parents, William and Frieda Hintz; her brother, Gilbert Hintz; and her daughter Carolyn Zeiger.

Proud to be an Army wife, Louise spent her early married life following Dale in his many military postings: a number of East Coast locations; post-war Germany; Fort Sheridan, Illinois; and Japan. In 1965 Louise and Dale retired to Brodhead, built their home, and owned and operated the local A&W Drive-in.

The Christian funeral service will take place at 11:00 AM., Saturday, December 28, at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church, 17th Street and West 5th Avenue, Brodhead, where Louise was baptized, confirmed, and married and was a life-long member. Visitation will be at the church an hour before the service. The committal of Louise's mortal remains will follow the funeral at Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead, where they will await the Resurrection.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Peter's Lutheran Church would be appreciated by the family.

