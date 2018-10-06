Madison - Louise Galloway, age 79 was called home to Jehovah on Wednesday, October 3, 2018. She was born on January 10, 1939 in Thomaston, Georgia, the daughter of Brady and Ethel (Vickers) Raines.

Louise was passionate about her ministry and spreading the word of Jehovah. She dearly loved all her brothers and sisters of the Kingdom Halls. She worked for many years at the University until her retirement at the age of 62.

Louise is survived by her five "T's"; Tianne (Stanley) McCoy, Tanya Armour, Terry Galloway, Tommy (Dawn) Galloway, Tia (Steve) Maeder and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings.

Louise's memorial services are pending. These services will be updated to the website (Cress Funeral Services) once scheduled.