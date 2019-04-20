Louise Ann Egizi, age 64, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at her home surround by her family and close friends. She was born on Oct. 7, 1954, in Medford, Wis., the daughter of Laurence E. and Beatrice M. (Dodge) Kohn. Louise graduated from Madison East High School in 1972, and received her Associates’ Degree in Accounting at MATC in 1974. From 1972 to 1982, she worked at Rayovac Corporation in the Credit and Collections Dept. During her time there she met her future husband, Robert J. Egizi, during a company bowling outing. They were married on October 16th, 1982. Louise then went back to school, receiving her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration in 1984 from Lakeland College. She became the President of the Rayovac Credit Union soon after graduation, and remained there until she moved to the WEA Credit Union in the role of Accounting and Operations Manager. Louise worked for WEA Credit Union for over 26 years, until her retirement in Dec., 2017.

Her personal hobbies included knitting, bowling and square dancing. In her youth she achieved a 676 overall score, setting a record for junior women’s bowling that was held for 13 years. Frequent crafts of hers included scarves, quilts, and baby sweaters, many of which were excitedly accepted by her friends and family as maternity and baby shower presents. Above all, Louise was a loving mother, wife, daughter, and friend to all who were fortunate enough to call her such.

Louise is survived by her husband, Robert J. Egizi; mother, Beatrice M. Kohn; son, Dominic L. Egizi; nieces, Marie L. (Eric) Olson, Lisa A. (Eric) Kahm and Angela R. (Leo) Morales-Egizi; nephew, Alec R. Egizi; sister-in-law, Theresa M. (Dennis) Lowder; brother-in-law, Ralph J. (Sue) Egizi; and many great-nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by her father, Laurence E. Kohn; and sister, Linda M. Jorgensen.

A Funeral Service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, at 12 noon on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the start of the service on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Louise’s name may be made to Agrace Hospice Care, UW Carbone Cancer Center, All Saints Neighborhood or to the American Cancer Society. The family wishes to thank her close personal friends and neighbors, the staff of the Carbone Cancer Center, Turville Bay Radiation and Oncology Center, Meriter Hospital and Agrace Hospice Care for all of their wonderful care and support given to Louise.