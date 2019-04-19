Sauk City/Plain - Louis P. Wankerl age 86, of Sauk City and formerly of Plain, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Maplewood Nursing Home in Sauk City.

Louis was born on August 23, 1932 in Spring Green the son of John and Bertha (Beer) Wankerl. He was a long- time member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Louis enjoyed family gatherings, hunting, fishing, playing cards and bingo. Survivors include, 3 siblings, Joe (Lucille), Tony, Delores Sunder, a brother-in-law, Jerry Durst and a long time friend, Margaret Fuchs, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Bertha Wankerl, 6 siblings, John Wankerl, Dorothy Anderson, Florence Durst, Rose Ruhland, Marie Vogt and Ed Wankerl. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Plain. Fr. Gary Wankerl will officiate with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the church from 9:30 A.M. until the time of Mass at 11:00 A.M. Memorials may be made to St. Luke’s Catholic Church or St. Luke’s Catholic School.

