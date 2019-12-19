Louis "Louie" T. Banfield / July 29, 1924 - December 18, 2019

Louis "Louie" T. Banfield, 95, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City, WI.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 23rd at St. Rose Catholic Church in Cuba City, WI, with Father David Flanagan officiating.

Burial with military honors accorded will be in the St. Rose Church Cemetery in Cuba City, WI. Family & friends may call from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 22nd at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; also on Monday, December 23rd from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Complete arrangements are pending