Louis "Louie" J. Carpenter

Louis "Louie" John Carpenter, age 82, passed away on May 19, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison after a long illness.

He was born Aug. 21, 1936 in Mazomanie to the late John and Alvina (Hankel) Carpenter. He attended Elementary and High School in Mazomanie and Arena. Louie served in the United States Army during Vietnam as a Military Police Officer. He began his career skidding logs with a horse for Bob Gates Logging Co. Louie later worked at Decar Plastic for 25 years until he took early retirement to pursue outdoor interests like gardening and roadside sales of his produce.

He further enjoyed woodworking, trapping, fishing, hunting, in the U.S. and Canada, including bagging bears and a large moose. He served the Village and Township of Arena for many years as landfill attendant and recycling manager for 26 years. Louie had the honor of having Lake Louie Brewing Company named after him; the land for the Brewery was purchased from Louie as the pond was also dug by Louie. He was a member of the Arena Ridge Runners Snowmobile Club, several state Hunting and Trapping Clubs and the American Legion Post 437 of Mazomanie.

He is survived by 3 sisters, Louise Lipinski of Lone Rock, Ruby Carpenter, Peggy Carpenter; a brother in-law, Clarence "Sonny" Porter all of Arena; and is further survived by several nieces and nephews in Wisconsin, Colorado, Indiana, and Florida.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Frances and George (Anna) Carpenter; three sisters, Elizabeth Armstrong, Marion Porter and Matie Carpenter; brother in-law, Anthony Lipinksi; two nephews, Earl and Kenneth Carpenter.

Louie's family wishes to thank his personal at home caretakers, Nancy, Jerry, June, Katlin, and Bryanna.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on May 28, 2019 am at Hooverson Funeral Home, Hwy 14 West, Mazomanie with Gerald Schara officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of service. Burial with Military Honors will be held in the Arena Cemetery.

