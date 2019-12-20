MCFARLAND-Louis Lawrence "Lou" Cori, age 93, of McFarland, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Oakwood Village East.

He was born on Oct. 23, 1926, in Pittsburgh, Pa., the son of Louis and Anna (Roth) Corsiglia.

Lou graduated from Christian Brothers High School in St. Louis. He then served in the U.S. Army during World War II, reaching the rank of Staff Sargent. After his service, he attended St. Louis University before marrying and starting his family. He also enlisted in the Missouri Air National Guard 110th Fighter Squadron serving until 1950. He relocated to Green Bay in 1961 followed by the Madison area in 1969. In later years, he attended Madison Area Technical College.

Lou was in commercial sales for most of his professional life. His favorite job, though, was driving a school bus for special needs children in the Madison area. He enjoyed camping, gardening and target shooting.

Lou was an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. He enjoyed the friendships he had with the Sisters of Mary, Morning Star.

Lou is survived by his son, Kent (Elaine) Cori; daughters, Diane (Larry) Bass and Jillian (Thomas Lippert) Cori-Lippert; grandchildren, Larry Patrick Bass, Michael (Amanda) Bass, Jason Cori and Suzanne (Brandon) Goldberg; and five great-grandchildren, Emma Goldberg, Ryan Goldberg, Kevin Bass, Zachary Bass and Alana Bass. Lou adored his great-grandchildren and especially delighted in spending time with them.

A private service will be held followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery.

Memorials may be gifted in Louis' name to Sisters of Mary, Morning Star, 4509 Schroeder Rd., Monona, WI. 53716.

