Louis F. "Louie" Fahey

BROOKLYN - Louis F. “Louie” Fahey, age 92, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. He was born on June 8, 1931, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wis. Louie was raised on the family farm in Fitchburg, Wis.

Louie married Mary Porter on Sept. 3, 1960. He graduated from Edgewood High School and Madison Business College. He served two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Italy. After graduation from college, he worked two years in the Trust department at First National Bank in Oshkosh, Wis. In 1963, he became a partner with Norm Billings, when he purchased John Porter, his father-in-law’s hardware and contracting business. In 1970, Louie and Mary became full owners. In 1973, Louie and Mary opened a second hardware in Oregon, Wis. He remained in the water well business as Fahey Pumps & Electric, until his retirement in 2021.