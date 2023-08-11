BROOKLYN - Louis F. “Louie” Fahey, age 92, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. He was born on June 8, 1931, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wis. Louie was raised on the family farm in Fitchburg, Wis.
Louie married Mary Porter on Sept. 3, 1960. He graduated from Edgewood High School and Madison Business College. He served two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Italy. After graduation from college, he worked two years in the Trust department at First National Bank in Oshkosh, Wis. In 1963, he became a partner with Norm Billings, when he purchased John Porter, his father-in-law’s hardware and contracting business. In 1970, Louie and Mary became full owners. In 1973, Louie and Mary opened a second hardware in Oregon, Wis. He remained in the water well business as Fahey Pumps & Electric, until his retirement in 2021.
Our dad was a full-blooded Irishman that came from a family farm in Fitchburg and settled in Brooklyn, Wis., after serving in the Army. Dad was old school, worked hard and never spent money on things he didn’t need. He was generous to many, which included his employees, family and customers. Dad always had a positive attitude. His customers always came first in emergencies, such as farmers with no water, electricity or heat. He always dropped everything to help.
Dad and Mom were big supporters of the meat animal sales at Dane County and Stoughton Fairs. They always liked bidding up the kids’ animal that weren’t getting a fair price, even raising his own bid at times.
Louie is survived by his children, Maureen (Steve) Pesik, Bob (Connie) Fahey, Anne (Ron) Lainberger and Jim (Rhonda) Fahey; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sisters, Margaret Zimmerman and Virginia (George) Nielsen. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; infant daughter, Mary Margaret; his parents, Joe and Lucille Fahey; his brothers, Donald and Robert Fahey; and sister, Mary Maul.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church, 651 N. Main St., Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Brooklyn Fire and EMS, Stoughton Hospital Foundation or Agrace HospiceCare. The family wants to thank Stoughton Hospital staff and Agrace staff for the compassionate care they gave Dad. Thank you to Deb and Harlan, Matt, Megan and family, Beth and Laurie for their caring friendship. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Dad, we want to remember you by the man we all looked up to, but never talked back to. We put you in your work clothes and boots, one pant leg in, one pant leg out, so Mom would recognize you. We put your cell phone in your pocket just in case somebody has a question about a pump, there is a fresh pouch of chewing tobacco in your back pocket, along with a small bottle of Irish Whiskey.
We will always love you Dad and Mom.
Gunderson Oregon
Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park St.
(608) 835-3515
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.