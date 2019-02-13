VERONA/PINE BLUFF - Louan (Kalscheur) Reisdorf, age 76, passed away peacefully after long fought battle with cancer on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.

She was surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and precious lifelong friends. Louan was born May 6, 1942, to Lawrence and Marie (Scholl) Kalscheur. She grew up in Pine Bluff and attended grade school at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Pine Bluff and graduated with the class of 1960 at Mt. Horeb High School.



Louan married Don Reisdorf at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Sept. 19, 1961. They were blessed with 55 loving years together. They created countless memories with friends while raising three children that has grown to five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren whom she adored. Louan has had a special guardian angel since Don passed in 2016.



Louan was an outgoing person who loved being with people. This showed when she was working at their family business, Top Promotions, and living her daily life to the fullest. She treasured the small moments just hanging out with company. Louan’s main love was her family. Nothing brought her more joy than spending time watching her children and grandchildren grow up, especially the days spent at their cabin on Lake Wisconsin. From the boat rides to campfires, these family times were priceless. More recently, being able to see her grandchildren get married and start their own families. She cherished all the precious time she had watching her great-grandchildren.



Louan was fortunate enough to travel with her children and grandchildren throughout the United States, especially Hawaii. Not many get the opportunity to travel with their brother and sisters, as much as Louan did; thanks to Jimmy and Joyce Kalscheur. Through the years, they spent weeks literally traveling the world together. The extended family always looked forward to the stories and laughter that returned from each trip.



The family would like to express its gratitude to Louan’s brother and sisters, nieces and nephews, and friends for all the love and care they gave her during this 12-year journey. Also special thanks to Dr. Natalie Callander, Michelle, Eva and Kathy and many other caretakers at UW Carbone Cancer Center and Agrace HospiceCare during her last critical hours.



Louan is survived by her children, Craig (Julie) Reisdorf, Renee (Brian) Bjugstad and Chad Reisdorf; brother, Jim (Joyce) Kalscheur; and sisters, Sr. Eileen Kalscheur OSF, Rosie (Bob) Farrell, and Lois (Ken Johnson) O'Connell; in-laws, Paul Kalscheur and Betty Krantz; grandchildren, Whitney (Branden) Mauger, Tanya (Peter) Docken, Jacqueline (Jeremy) Kronabetter, Tom (Lauren) Bjugstad and Maria Bjugstad; great-grandchildren, Claire, Lucy, Kaleb and Nolan Mauger, Madysen and Maverick Docken, and Hudson and Crosbi Kronabetter; along with many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, mother and father-in-law, William and Clare (Morgan) Reisdorf; sister-in-law, Pat Kalscheur; brother-in-laws, Ray O'Connell and Harold Krantz; and nephews, Bill Krantz and Doug Kalscheur.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARY'S OF PINE BLUFF, 3673 County Trunk P, Cross Plains, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, with longtime family friend Fr. Tom and Fr. Rick con-celebrating together. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eight Street, Mt. Horeb, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, and prior to service at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. A time of fellowship and a catered meal will be served immediately following services at KALSCHEUR PARK in Pine Bluff.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UW Carbone Cancer Center.



