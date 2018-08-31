Lorraine Walker, 90, died Monday morning, Aug. 27, 2018, surrounded by her family at her home in Waunakee.

She was born May 9, 1928 in Summit Lake, Wisconsin to the late John and Mae Eaton. Lorraine was united in marriage to Fred Walker on July 3, 1951 at St. Therese Catholic Church with the couple settling in Schofield. She remained an active member of the church and especially enjoyed the friendships of the ladies she worked with providing funeral service lunches. Lorraine held many jobs at various manufacturing companies, retiring from Muskegon Piston Ring in Schofield. She moved to Waunakee in 2007 to be closer to her family.

At home, she enjoyed tending the gardens with Fred and keeping the home ready for visits with family and friends. She enjoyed camping weekends in the Northwoods where a grandson was always welcomed. A devoted mother and grandmother, Lorraine spent much of her time caretaking for her family. She never missed a chance to have grandchildren overnight, always cooking and baking during her time with them. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren continued to be the center of much happiness for her. Hugs, kisses and laughter were always present wherever she was. Banana breads, Christmas cut-out cookies and strawberry jam were her expertise and were always plentifully made to be shared with all.

Lorraine is survived by her daughter Gail (Don) Midlikowski, Waunakee; son Jim (Debbie) Walker, Waunakee; six grandchildren, Matthew (Janelle) Midlikowski (Deforest) , Scott (Miriam) Midlikowski (Deforest), Holly (Casey) Salverson (Dane), Megan Walker (Madison), Abby Walker (Los Angeles, CA), and Melanie Walker (Waunakee); brothers Darrell Eaton and Jack Eaton and sister Donna Emenecker, along with eleven great-grandchildren, Daelyn, Macrae and Hollis Midlikowski; Makenzie, Maggie, A.J., Alyson, Spencer and Scarlett Midlikowski and Max and Leo Salverson and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sisters Charlotte (Annie) McNutt, June Jeske, Ardith Rice and Juanita (Nedie) King and by brothers Forest, Kenneth and Vernon Eaton.

Per Lorraine's request, no formal services will be held. A celebration of life will be held on September 29, 2018 from Noon - 2:00 pm at the Rothschild Village Hall, 211 Grand Avenue, Rothschild, WI. Please join us to celebrate and share stories and memories of Lorraine. Lorraine and Fred's urns will be interred at Restlawn Memorial Park in Wausau, Wisconsin.

The family would like to thank the nurses and CNA's of Heartland Hospice for their kind services and support during Lorraine's final days. The staff (especially Sara) of Dean Clinic in Waunakee are especially appreciated for the friendship, care and love given on each of her many visits. A very special Thank You to Dr. Noelle Dowling for the care, love and comfort she gave to Lorraine as her primary care doctor especially the home visits in her final days.

Cardinals appear when angles are near - watch for your visitor from heaven

