Lorraine Salm Richter ("Lori") entered Eternal Life on September 12, 2018 at the age of 87.

Lori is a former resident of Mequon, Wisconsin, where she lived with her family for 51 years. She then lived in Middleton (near Madison), Wisconsin for eleven years with her beloved husband, Gerald ("Jerry").

The two had recently celebrated their sixtieth wedding anniversary. Lori was the loving mother of Debbie (Dan) Mueller, Mary Kay (Mick) Warner and Beth (Scott) Scheffer. She was the dear grandmother of Bryan Mueller, Michael Mueller, Jerry Warner, Jamie Warner, and Jacob Scheffer. She is preceded in Eternal Life by her parents, Josephine and Hugo Salm, and survived by sisters Judy (Don) and JoAnne (Bob), brother Mike (Pat), sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.

Lori grew up on a farm near Chilton, Wisconsin, where she believed she overcame her shyness (many would say she was not shy!) by immersing herself in drama and speech. She went on to earn a degree in drama and speech at Mount Mary University in Milwaukee. Upon graduation, she became a high school speech teacher and drama coach at Divine Savior Holy Angels High School in Milwaukee. Lori then became a public relations advocate for the Robert A. Johnston Company, promoting its sweet chocolate baked goods to the media and women's groups. She met the love of her life at a party in Milwaukee. Her soon-to-be husband almost wasn't at that party because he was "too tired" (on his birthday). His friends talked him into it, so fate had its way.

Lori's life changed and she soon became a loving wife and mother of three little girls. As her daughters grew, Lori again immersed herself in career. Over the following years, she held a variety of positions related to home aesthetics - antiques, artwork, and interior design. The latter was her true calling, and she became a sought-after interior designer for the Carriage House and Ethan Allan. She was able to share her design skill, patience and empathy with appreciative clients.

A Catholic Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 25th at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, WI. Family will greet friends and other family members at the church one hour before mass. A lunch reception will follow at the church. Lori will be laid to rest in the mausoleum at Resurrection Cemetery in Mequon.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make donations to Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care, the Alzheimer's Association, Attic Angel Association, St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Parish, Madison, or Lumen Christi Catholic Church, Mequon.

Special thanks to the Attic Angel community, Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care, Bernie Geoghegan, and Vicki Tomaszewski for the exceptional care they gave to Lori. She was blessed.