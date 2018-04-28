Lorraine S. Anderson, age 90, passed away peacefully in Baraboo on April 26, 2018.

She was born Jan 12, 1928 in Oregon, WI to the late Conrad and Selma (Veland) Leikness. She married Arnold D. Anderson on Oct. 28, 1950, and they were married for 50 years.

She is survived by 2 her sons Duane Anderson, Mark (Carol) Anderson, 4 daughters Cheryl (Terry) Flood, Christi (Dave) Pronold, Beth (Russ) Meixelsperger, and Amy Anderson; 2 sisters Carol Vike and Janice Schnack; 2 brothers Roger Leikness and David (Phyllis) Leikness; grandchildren Renee (Kevin) Stokstad, Chad (Michelle) Fuller, Adam (Heather) Fuller and Amber (Gary) Pronold; 7 great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Lorraine if preceded in death by her parents, her husband Arnold Anderson, and sibling.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wed May 2, 2018 at First Lutheran Church, 310 E. Washington Ave. Stoughton. Burial will be at Lutheran Cemetery South. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of the service on Wed at the church.

