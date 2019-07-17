Lorraine M. Riechers, 70, of Belmont, Wisconsin, died on Monday, July 15, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Memorials may be made to the Lorraine M. Riechers Memorial Fund.

Lorraine was born on August 4, 1948 in Oxnard, California, daughter of Lawrence "Larry" and Ruth (Pfeiler) Croker. She was united to Terry Riechers on February 7, 1970 in California. She attended Ventura College and Southwest Tech, Fennimore. In 1989 Lorraine went to worked at Quality Liquid Feeds, Dodgeville, where she worked up until her death. She enjoyed all of the people she met. She was a great conversationalist and had a great sense of humor. If there was anyone who needed a helping hand she was there. She enjoyed following all Wisconsin sports teams, where she was one of the best sofa coach's out there. Lorraine's family was the most important thing to her and she especially loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Lorraine is survived by five children, Becky Riechers, Andy (Mindy) Riechers, Jeffrey (Heidi) Riechers, Lisa (Dan) Matthews, and Christopher (Thomas Belke) Riechers; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marilyn (Gary) Barker. She was preceded in death by her parents.