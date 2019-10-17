Lorraine M. Hughes, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was born on April 30, 1926 in Robbinsdale, Minnesota to Joseph and Harriet Chirhart.

Lorraine graduated from Rice Lake High School. She married Edward Hughes on February 7, 1946 in Haugen, Wisconsin. She enjoyed playing bridge and spending time with her family. Originally a member of St. Maria Goretti in Madison, Lorraine was then a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sun Prairie.

Lorraine is survived by her husband of 73 years, Edward; children James (Jan), Kevin (Diane), and Mary (Krieg) Hoddinott; grandchildren Andrew, Katie (Amanda Henry), Matthew Hughes, and Tyler Bleifuhs; step-grandchildren Brian and Brad Hoddinott. She is further survived by many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and dear friends. Lorraine is preceded in death by her son Kenneth Hughes; parents Joseph and Harriet Chirhart; and brothers Raymond, Jerome, Everett, Delmar, and Donald.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 221 Columbus St, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 with Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt presiding. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 am until time of mass.

