Lorraine K. "Babe" Buchanan

MADISON – Lorraine Katherine "Babe" (Wehrle) Buchanan, age 95, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Brookdale Century in Middleton.

She was born on Aug. 23, 1923, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of George Peter and Josephine Mary (Daniels) Wehrle. Lorraine grew up as a third generation Madisonian whose grandfather, John Peter Wehrle, immigrated in 1850 from Germany to Madison. On June 29, 1946,

Lorraine married the love of her life, Winfield Buchanan. They were the first couple married at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, though because there was only the school and no church at the time, the ceremony was at Blessed Sacrament Parish, their former parish.



This is the end of the "Wehrle Row" era. Lorraine's Dad owned five lots on Mineral Point Road a mile from where Lorraine grew up on Regent Street. Her parents built a new house there in the country, and as each daughter married, they were given a lot, and all helped build each other's houses. Her brother, Roman "Bud," and Mary built on the cross-street three blocks away. Later on, her parents built and moved to Owen Drive two blocks away, and that house now belongs to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church.



Lorraine is survived by her daughters, Kristine (John) Stichman of Albuquerque, N.M. and Diane (Thomas) Kramer of Ashton/Middleton; grandchildren, Brenda (Korby) Egert of Ill., Kristi Sullivan of N.C., David Stichman of Fla., Amy Stichman of N.D., Katherine (Don) Atencio of N.M.; great-grandchildren, Kendall and Hayden Egert, Madison and Caeli Sullivan, Reese and Aidan Atencio; and many dear relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Roman "Bud" (Mary) Wehrle; and sisters, Nicella (Wehrle) and Chester Suzee, Dorothy (Wehrle) and George Beyler, Adeline (Wehrle) Colvin.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 with Msgr. Kenneth Fiedler presiding. Burial will be held at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Thursday.



Heartfelt thanks to Brookdale Century Ave., Middleton for three years of friendship, laughter, HeartStrings (MSO group) adventures, love and exceptional care. May the angels lead her into paradise. May the martyrs come to welcome her and take her to the Holy City, the New and Eternal Jerusalem. May she have eternal rest.



