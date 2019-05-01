STOUGHTON-Lorraine Jeanette Dyreson, age 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Skaalen Health and Rehab.

She was born on April 27, 1930, in McFarland, the daughter of Albert and Ella Thompson.

Lorraine was united in marriage to Carl Dyreson Jr. on Dec. 27, 1952. She was a kind and caring mother and grandmother. Lorraine was affectionately known over the years as “Mama D” to many. She enjoyed baking sweets for her children and grandchildren and was a very talented knitter and embroiderer.

Lorraine made numerous baby blankets and booties over the years and each year for Christmas presented the kids with embroidered pillowcases that she had made. She had a love of cats and cherished her furry companions over the years, most recently, Benji.

Lorraine is survived by her five children, Tim (Sharon) Dyreson, Shelley (Keith) Doris, Debra (Gene) Whitford, Eddie (Gayle) Dyreson and Tommy (Colleen) Dyreson; grandchildren, Jana (Amber) Roeben, Aaron and Brock Dyreson, Kevin (Tara) Whitford, Kelli (Ryan) O’Donnell, Becki (Jason) O’Connell, Rochelle Dyreson and Taylor and Cael Dyreson; five great-grandchildren; and her two sisters, Virginia Harrison and Dorothy Schumann. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl; and two brothers.

A private family memorial service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, with burial next to her husband, at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

A special thank you to Skaalen Home nursing staff for the kindness and care shown Mom the last couple of years.

