Lorraine Herrling

BLACK EARTH-Lorraine W. Herrling, age 75, of Black Earth, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Feb. 27, 1943, in Richland Center, the daughter of William and Elsie (Sebranek) Janecek. Lorraine graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1960 and then attended UW La Crosse for a few years. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Herrling on Oct. 15, 1966, at First Congregation Church in Hillsboro.



Lorraine worked as a data supervisor for Rural Insurance for 25 years and in human resources at Pfizer Inc. for 20 years. She loved fishing and going up north with her husband. You could often find her admiring flowers or helping Kenneth with their vegetables. Her favorite joy was spending time with her family, especially her daughter and grandson.



Lorraine is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Kenneth; daughter, Dawn (Chris) Lucey; grandson, Dylan Lucey; and sister, Wilma (Leon) Subera. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Keneth Janecek and Donny Janecek.



A Memorial Service will be held at NEW HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1705 Center Street, Black Earth, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, with the Rev. Rob Nelson presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Lorraine's name to New Heights Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com



Gunderson-Camacho Black Earth

Funeral & Cremation Care

1710 Center Ave.

608-767-3684