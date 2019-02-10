Lorraine H. Orchard died February 7, 2019, at the age of 101. She was born March 12, 1917, to Robert Thorold and Ella (Wahlund) Hubbard. Lorraine was a lifetime resident of Madison, Wisconsin. She had a wonderful life, maintaining grace, dignity, and humor until the very end.

Lorraine graduated from Madison West High School at the age of 16 and went on to graduate with High Honors from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1938 with her Bachelor's in English and Education. Upon graduation, she returned to West High to teach English from 1938-1948 and then again in 1963 until her retirement in 1982. She took a break from teaching to raise children and earn her Masters in American Literature.

Among the many honors that Lorraine received, she felt especially privileged to receive the Glicksman Award for Outstanding University of Wisconsin Senior Woman. She was also active in several organizations, including PEO (Chapter AX), Alpha Xi Delta, Phi Beta Kappa, and Phi Kappa Phi.

Lorraine married Kenneth M. Orchard on July 20, 1940. Together they raised three children. Family was paramount to Lorraine. She loved taking part in the activities and graduations of her children and grandchildren. She was supportive of all their endeavors. Her great grandchildren brought sparkle to her life.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; son, R. Bruce Orchard; son-in-law, Mark Van Pelt; and brother, George Hubbard. She is survived by daughters, Jean Van Pelt and Ann Orchard (Robert Keller); grandchildren, John Van Pelt (Cally Bartley), Stephen Van Pelt, Anne Tanser (James), and Bryan Keller (Alice Moore); six great-grandchildren; "F/N" nephew, Robert Hubbard; nieces, Rita Martinson, Susan Hubbard; and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

A heartfelt thanks to her caregiver and "bodyguard," Mary Celani. The family is also grateful for the kindness and care provided by Drs. Catherine James and Mary Thompson, and the staff at Oakwood.

The family suggests memorials to the Foundation for Madison Public Schools in Lorraine's honor or to an organization of the donor's choice.

