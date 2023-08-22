Lorraine Ellen "Nunie" Halverson

STOUGHTON - Lorraine Ellen “Nunie” Halverson, age 91, of Stoughton, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Stoughton Hospital. She was born on Dec. 6, 1931, at Stoughton Hospital, the daughter of Eva and Theodore Fosdahl.

Lorraine graduated from Stoughton High School in 1949. She was united in marriage to Donald Halverson on Oct. 11, 1958, at Christ Lutheran Church in Stoughton. Lorraine received her RN Degree at Lutheran Deaconess School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse caring for pre-term babies.