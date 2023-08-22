STOUGHTON - Lorraine Ellen “Nunie” Halverson, age 91, of Stoughton, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Stoughton Hospital. She was born on Dec. 6, 1931, at Stoughton Hospital, the daughter of Eva and Theodore Fosdahl.
Lorraine graduated from Stoughton High School in 1949. She was united in marriage to Donald Halverson on Oct. 11, 1958, at Christ Lutheran Church in Stoughton. Lorraine received her RN Degree at Lutheran Deaconess School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse caring for pre-term babies.
Lorraine enjoyed her flower and vegetable garden, canning, baking zucchini bread and shopping at Pick ‘N Save. She was a caregiver at heart, doting on grandchildren and her husband, Bud. Lorraine was Bud’s copilot in life, business and adventure.
Lorraine is survived by her beloved husband, Donald “Bud”; daughter, Wendy (Dale); son, Eric (Charlotte); grandchildren, Christin (Miguel), Erica (Angel), Heidi (Brandon), Micah (Susanna), Diana (Joe) and Matt (Katie); 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Gen Wilberg and Jean Hestnes; former daughter-in-law, Lisa Fundermark; and sister-in-law, Gerry Jacobson. Lorraine is further survived by many nieces and nephews that were very special to her. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Orvin Paulson; and brother, Teddy.
A memorial service will be held at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 700 County Highway B, Stoughton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. A visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
Memorials may be gifted in Lorraine’s name to Christ Lutheran Church. A special thank you to the Stoughton Hospital for the incredible care given to Lorraine and her family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
