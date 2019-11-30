Sun Prairie / Lake Mills - Lorraine Carol Haas, age 84 passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 550 Lincoln Drive, Sun Prairie, WI on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 11:00 am with Reverend Tim Hansen officiating.

A visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 10:00 am until the time of service. Graveside services will follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery, Cottage Grove. A full obituary will appear once completed.