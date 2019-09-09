Lorraine Agnes Stroede

Lorraine Stroede, age 95 of rural Oxford, Wisconsin passed away peacefully with her loving husband, August by her side on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at her home at Davis Corners.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Davis Corners United Methodist Church, 606 County Highway I, of rural Wisconsin Dells with Pastor Lee Bushweiler officiating. Burial will be at Davis Corners Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Davis Corners United Methodist Church on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.

Lorraine was born October 24, 1923 in Chicago, Illinois the daughter of Harold and Carrie (Provost) Frederiksen. She attended school in Milwaukee and at the age of 23 she moved to the Dells, where (as she tells it) a young, handsome August Stroede "chased her all over town." He finally "caught her" and they married on December 26, 1946.

She worked for many years in the Dells area as a waitress, mostly enjoying her days at Chula Vista, waiting on "square dancers" with her beloved sister Clarice. Her 13 years tending bar at the Fur, Fin & Feather were also very enjoyable for her. Lorraine was a wonderful cook and took pride in planning and preparing Sunday dinners for her family.

She was a good mother to her five kids and only had to use the term "wait until your father gets home" occasionally. She liked to visit the local casino and alongside August, enjoyed more than one good time at local bars & restaurants, where she loved dancing with her beloved husband. In the later years, when her physical limitations kept her at home more, she enjoyed her word searches, the Game Show Network, scratch off tickets and most importantly keeping her Gus "in-line" while he, in turn, lovingly cared for her.

Lorraine is survived by her adoring husband, August; sons, Gary (Gloria) of Big Spring and Jeffrey (Shari) of Adams; daughters, Barbara Ennis, Christie (Dan) Fearing and Lisa (Christian) Fearing all of Reedsburg, 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her half brother, Matthew Steinmetz; brother-in-law, Ernest Stroede and sister-in-law, Emily Stroede and dozens of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Harold, Earl and Eugene Frederiksen; precious sister, Clarice Stroede; grandson, Kellen Stroede and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Davis Corners United Methodist Church OR Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care.