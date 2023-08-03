Lorraine A. (Ruhland) Runyan, age 87, of Spring Green passed away on July 27, 2023 following a brief illness. She was born on January 5, 1936, in Franklin Township the daughter of John and Elizabeth (Hartl) Ruhland. She was married on October 3,1959 to Dean S. Runyan at St. Luke’s in Plain WI. She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church.
She worked several jobs over her lifetime including Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicle, Badger Ordinance, Swiss Colony, Wisconsin Department of Revenue and the Round Barn before settling in with the UW Madison Transportation Services where she retired in 2002. However, she remained on as an LTE working Special Events, parking cars on the UW Madison campus for sporting and other events. She finally retired in 2018 at the age of 82.
She enjoyed watching her grandchildren’s sporting events, football being her favorite. Her wish to become a great grandmother came true when her first great grandson, Grant was born in November 2022. She was a season ticket holder for the UW badgers and attended several Packers games. She never missed the opportunity to have a conversation about her concerns and opinions with the upcoming football season.
Survivors include her children, Deanna (Douglas) Louis of Lone Rock, Denise Runyan of Mt. Horeb, Tyran (Kari) Runyan of Arena. 5 grandchildren, Dana Louis, Danielle (Clay) and Dustin (Mara) Roder, Trae and Jessen Runyan and a great-grandson, Grant Roder; her brother, Ralph (Pat) Ruhland of Sauk City; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean; her parents, John and Elizabeth Ruhland; siblings and spouses, Sylvester, Amelia, John (Florentine) Alfred (Irene), Bernie (Bob), Ray (Darlene), Elizabeth, Francis (Romana), Rose, Charlie (Sally); and in-laws Kitty (Hank) Ringelstetter, Bonnie (Jack) Hickox as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Spring Green at 11:00 A.M. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at St. John’s Catholic Church from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and again on Thursday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass.
Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com
