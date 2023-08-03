Lorraine A. (Ruhland) Runyan

Lorraine A. (Ruhland) Runyan, age 87, of Spring Green passed away on July 27, 2023 following a brief illness. She was born on January 5, 1936, in Franklin Township the daughter of John and Elizabeth (Hartl) Ruhland.  She was married on October 3,1959 to Dean S. Runyan at St. Luke’s in Plain WI. She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church. 

She worked several jobs over her lifetime including Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicle, Badger Ordinance, Swiss Colony, Wisconsin Department of Revenue and the Round Barn before settling in with the UW Madison Transportation Services where she retired in 2002.  However, she remained on as an LTE working Special Events, parking cars on the UW Madison campus for sporting and other events.  She finally retired in 2018 at the age of 82.  