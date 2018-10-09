Lorna Ruth Walk

Lorna Walk: Sept 13, 1926-Oct. 6, 2018/ McFarland - Lorna Ruth Gundlach Walk, age 92, died on one of her favorite dates: Oct. 6, the birthday of her son.

Born Sept. 13, 1926, to John and Esther (Luther) Gundlach in Evansville, WI, she was a child of The Great Depression and the oldest of six. Lorna was baptized into her faith at St. Paul's Catholic Church, and graduated from Evansville High School in 1944. She prayed for a Catholic husband, and World War II brought Jersey boy George Edward Walk to Truax Field for pilot training: Paired with others on a group date, he shook her hand good night and slipped her a note asking to see her again. They married in St. Paul's Church on April 27, 1946, and initially moved to Belvidere, NJ, then returned to Evansville for George's employment in carpentry and police work; he served as Chief of Police in both Evansville and Sun Prairie.

Lorna described herself as daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Her Catholic faith was central to her character, and Lorna made lifelong relationships at St. Paul's; Sun Prairie's Sacred Hearts (Altar Society president, religious ed teacher); Mayville's St. Mary's (pastor's secretary, religious ed); and McFarland's Christ the King (Parish Council, religious ed, Communion distributor, Bible study, Rosary Assemblers, and more). Family thanks her cherished Christ the King friends who helped her attend daily Mass and maintain social connection for years when she could no longer drive.

She worked from a young age in childcare, Danny Finann's grocery, the offices at Parker Pen and a tobacco warehouse; she yearned to be a nurse. As a homemaker, she had remarkable bread-baking, sewing and crochet skills. She loved to read and write letters. From 1973-83, she was co-owner and book-keeper at Mayville Lumber Company with George. She never shirked hard work--she scrubbed floors on her knees--and also ran a rooming house on the second floor of the family's Mayville residence. George's cancer spurred relocation to a McFarland duplex designed by son, Eric. Lorna nursed George for 5 years, until he died at home in 1992. Eric and his family kept a 30-year promise for Lorna to live in her home as long as possible. Despite 7 years with dementia, Lorna spent only the last 2 months in professional care. Even in her final days, she brightened at her grandchildren; Ivy and Monica were among her last visitors. After considerable pain was controlled, Lorna received her wish to sleep into Eternity.

Lorna is survived by son Eric (Sharon)of McFarland, grandchildren Renee (Zech) and Jonathon; daughter Monica Walk (Jon Mark Bolthouse) of Fond du Lac, grandchild Ivy Bolthouse; siblings Bethana (Jim) Norgord, Mary (Ray) McCool, Howard (Sue) Gundlach, and Tom (Tricia) Gundlach; sister-in-law Alice Gundlach; nieces, nephews and godchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband George; infant granddaughter Katherine; brother Rolland; George's parents, Charles and Katherine Walk, and siblings, Charles Jr., Walter, Richard and Catherine. Lorna was the family conduit: we will know less without her.

We celebrate Lorna on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, with 9:45 am Rosary, 10 am visitation, 11 am Mass of Christian Burial, and luncheon at Christ the King Catholic in McFarland. Lorna will be buried at 2 pm next to her beloved George in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Evansville.

Please make memorials to the Alzheimer's Association and Agrace Hospice Madison or a charity of your choice.

The family thanks ADRC for their invaluable help.



Cress

Funeral and Cremation Service

5801 Hwy 51 McFarland

608-838-0655