Lorna Mae (Larson) Steiner, 85, of Platteville, Wisconsin, formerly of Tennyson, Wisconsin, was carried into the loving arms of Jesus on Sunday, April 21, 2019.

It was fitting that she entered heaven on Easter Sunday, celebrating the resurrection of her savior. Memorial services will be at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Friends may call from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service on Monday at the funeral home.

Lorna was born on May 20, 1933 to parents Nelson and Florence (Kramer) Larson. She lived in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, and graduated from Prairie du Chien High School. While attending school, she was chosen as homecoming queen for Prairie High. She was united in marriage to John Edward “Don” Steiner on October 21, 1950 at St. Gabriel’s Church in Prairie du Chien. He preceded her in death on April 12, 2012. Together they raised eight children.

Lorna devoted her life to her family and children and was blessed to be able to remain a stay-at-home mother. In addition to rearing her children, Lorna loved the outdoors and enjoyed gardening, tending her flower beds, fishing, and attending her children’s events as they grew. She also loved horses and, in her later years, many grandchildren. Lorna always had a song in her heart and could often be heard humming a familiar little tune.

Lorna is survived by six children, Chuck (Gail) Steiner, Greg (Celeste) Steiner, Laurie (Terry) Patzner, Mark (Kathy) Steiner, Tom (Shirley) Steiner, and Molly (Gerry) Carns; 23 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John “Don”; daughter, Deb; son, Steve; two sons-in-law, Skip Schuckert and Brian Peterson; sister, Linda; and brother, Nelson “Buster”.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Our House Assisted Living, Park Place Memory Care unit, and St. Croix Hospice for their loving care of our dear mother in her last years with us.