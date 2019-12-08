Lorna Kondratrowicz

Lorna Aileen Kondratrowicz, age 91 passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at The Cottages of Madison.

She was born on February 21, 1928 in Staples, Minnesota, the daughter of George and Vera Morrison. She was united in marriage to Richard Raymond on January 15, 1948 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Lorna lived life loved being a homemaker, amazing Mother and great grandmother. She was especially talented at baking, cake decorating and creating chocolates.

Lorna is survived by her daughter; Susan Kondratowicz, two granddaughters; Rose Kondratowicz-Zaspel and Richelle (Mike Moh) Kondratowicz-Moh, four grandchildren; Chasen, Maya and Tysen Moh and Dave Niska and her four siblings; George, Gerald, Edna and Clarice.

She was proceeded in death by her parents and husband of 59 years, Richard Raymond Kondratowicz and four siblings; George, Gerald, Edna, and Clarice

Private family services will be held.

Lorna, your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.