Lorna G. Friske, age 86, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2017.

She was born on October 26, 1931, in St. Francis, Kansas, the daughter of John and Alma (Rose) Cawkins. She worked at Four Winds Manor in Verona for 16 years, was an avid reader, and loved her Westerns. She will be very missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-greatgrandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Willoughby (Tatiana) Watson, Nancy (Jim) Watters, Dale (Linda) Watson, Rita (Donnie) Stacey, and MaryJane (Frank) Van Den Bergh; 24 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; 10 great-greatgranchildren; brother and sisters; and many nieces and nephews.

Lorna was preceded in death by her children, Diana Van Den Bergh, Lorna Cochran, Neil F. Watson, and Lyman Watson; her husbands, Neil F. Watson in 1976 and her beloved Donald Friske in 2011.

A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, December 27, 2017, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, VERONA CHAPEL, 220 Enterprise Drive. Burial will follow at West Blue Mounds Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. or Ingleside Manor.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com