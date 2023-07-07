LODI- Lori G. Blosser, age 64, of Lodi, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 1, 2023. She was born on July 22, 1958, in Staten Island, N.Y., the daughter of the late Ronald and Helen (Carbone) Kratzenberg.
Lori graduated from Wheaton Warrenville High School, Wheaton, Ill., and earned her bachelor's degree from Western Illinois University. She married Robert "Bob" Blosser on June 30, 1983.
Lori and Bob owned and operated Midwest Cremation Service of Wisconsin and Minnesota. They did so over a span of 43 years providing comfort and support to pet owners for afterlife services.
Lori had a variety of interests including traveling with Bob throughout the country and collecting crystals and stones but loved most spending time with her family. She also had a big passion for her pets, most recently, Sheboygan, a rescue domestic shorthair cat.
In addition to Bob, her husband of 40 years, survivors include her sons, Bobby (Katie), Joshua (Kelsey) and Jeremiah (Megan); five grandchildren, Addysen, Colton, Aria, Cameran and Beckett Blosser; two brothers, Robert (Deb) Kratzenberg and David (Holly) Kratzenberg; and other relatives and many friends.
A gathering celebrating Lori's life will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023. A graveside service will follow at Dekorra Lutheran Cemetery, Corning St., Poynette.
Memorials may be made to Columbia County Humane Society and Columbia County Sheriffs K9 Unit. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
