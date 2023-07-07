Lori G. Blosser

LODI- Lori G. Blosser, age 64, of Lodi, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 1, 2023. She was born on July 22, 1958, in Staten Island, N.Y., the daughter of the late Ronald and Helen (Carbone) Kratzenberg.

Lori graduated from Wheaton Warrenville High School, Wheaton, Ill., and earned her bachelor's degree from Western Illinois University.  She married Robert "Bob" Blosser on June 30, 1983.