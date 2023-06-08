Lori Ann Hudzinski, age 62, of Madison, Wis., passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 1, 2023, after losing her battle with cancer.
Lori was born on Sept 10, 1960, in Lancaster, Wis., the daughter of Joseph and Joanne (Hillyer) Hudzinski. She attended St. Dennis Catholic School and later LaFollette High School. Lori chose to "see the world" as a young adult and lived in California, Arizona, Florida and Ohio. Wanting to be close to her family, Lori eventually returned home to Madison and found her true passion to be working with flowers. She worked for several years in the floral department at Sentry Foods in Madison. Lori went on to open Lori's Flower Shoppe and successfully ran her own business for 15 years, bringing smiles to the faces of many moms, grads, brides, etc. Lori's family and friends will recall many busy holidays spent scrambling to help her get hundreds of orders produced and delivered on time. "Flowers whisper what words can't say." Lori eventually closed her shop, but continued to work in the industry by helping make floral arrangements for the Rose Cottage during the busy holiday seasons.
Lori was a free spirit with an open heart. She loved to socialize and was known to take up a collection so the jukebox would never stop playing. She could strike up a conversation with just about anyone. She had a sympathetic ear and always offered a shoulder to cry on to those in need. Whether playing euchre at the tavern or playing bingo at the church, you'd have made a new friend if you spent any time with her. Lori loved doing craft projects at home and would scour the internet for new ideas on how to repurpose items she'd collected over the years. She could take something simple and make it beautiful. Cars would often stop to look at all the amazing yard art she'd made from everyday items. She found such joy in the little things. Lori left this world with a song in her heart.
Lori was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by brothers, David (Bev) Hudzinski and Mike (Tina) Hudzinski; sister, Julie (Dave) Adams; boyfriend, Bill White; and their kidz…boy dog Sam, and kitty fur babies; and other family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Burial will take place at All Saints Cemetery in Dellona, WI.
The Hudzinski family wishes to thank UW Home Health and Agrace HospiceCare for the gentle care and kindness they provided during Lori's final days. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.