Lori Ann Hudzinski, age 62, of Madison, Wis., passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 1, 2023, after losing her battle with cancer.

Lori was born on Sept 10, 1960, in Lancaster, Wis., the daughter of Joseph and Joanne (Hillyer) Hudzinski. She attended St. Dennis Catholic School and later LaFollette High School. Lori chose to "see the world" as a young adult and lived in California, Arizona, Florida and Ohio. Wanting to be close to her family, Lori eventually returned home to Madison and found her true passion to be working with flowers. She worked for several years in the floral department at Sentry Foods in Madison. Lori went on to open Lori's Flower Shoppe and successfully ran her own business for 15 years, bringing smiles to the faces of many moms, grads, brides, etc. Lori's family and friends will recall many busy holidays spent scrambling to help her get hundreds of orders produced and delivered on time. "Flowers whisper what words can't say." Lori eventually closed her shop, but continued to work in the industry by helping make floral arrangements for the Rose Cottage during the busy holiday seasons.

