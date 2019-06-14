Loretta 'Sis' Duggan

Loretta "Sis" Catherine (Klaas) Duggan, 85, of Platteville, passed peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Southwest Health Center, Platteville.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Platteville. Father James Kotch will officiate. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, or from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the mass on Monday at St. Mary's. Memorials may be made to the Loretta C. Duggan Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Loretta was born on October 26, 1933, the daughter of Raymond and Loretta (Kuhle) Klaas of Louisburg, WI. She attended elementary schools in Louisburg and Kieler, WI, and high school at St. Joseph Academy in Dubuque, where she graduated on June 1, 1951, with highest honors.

She was employed as secretary to the registrar at Loras College, Dubuque, Iowa, for the next three years. On Feburary 10, 1954, Loretta was united in marriage to Delmer E. Duggan and they lived their married lives in Shullsburg, Dodgeville, Hazel Green, and Platteville. Delmer preceded her in death on July 6, 1994. They celebrated 40 years of marriage in 1994.

Delmer and Loretta were self-employed in a number of Platteville business ventures. In 1963, they started the Bel-Aire Awning Company. From 1969 to 1979, they owned and operated the Golden Haze, the Patio Lounge, the Irish Pub, and the Speakeasy. In 1980, they started Instant Shade Nursery. From 1984 to 1988 they owned and operated The Car World and from 1988 to 1995 they owned and operated the Super 8 Motel. Loretta's faith was a big part of her life, as she was a very devout member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Loretta was the mother of seven children, including a daughter, Deborah (Duggan) Mann, who preceded her in death on July 16, 1983. Her surviving children are, Rick (Gaye Lynne) Duggan, John (Janet) Duggan, James Duggan, David "Butch" Duggan, Lora Lee (Henry) Kohnlein, and Dan Duggan; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jane (Jim) Flogel and Diane (Mike) Pitzen; two sisters-in-law, Jeanette Klaas and Judith Klass; and one brother-in-law, Dean Rogers. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Delmer; daughter, Deborah; seven brothers and sisters-in-law, Urban (Jean) Klaas, Merlin (Dorothy) Klaas, Rt. Rev. Msgr. Raymond Klaas, Robert Klaas, Herbert Klaas, Kenneth Klaas, and John (Nancy) Klaas; two sisters, Eileen "Dot" (Joseph) Schaefer and Mary (Norbert) Muller; and three sisters and brothers-in-law, LaVon Rogers, Darlene (Joe) Busch, and Mercedes (Dan) Rooney. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the staff at Southwest Health Center for the excellent care given to Loretta, as well as, family and friends for their continued support during this time.

