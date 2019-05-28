Verona - Loretta E. Olson, age 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg.

Loretta was born on June 17, 1942 in Wakefield, Michigan to Anton and Anna (Konkol) Shefka. She graduated from Bessemer High School in Bessemer, Michigan in 1960. After graduation she moved to Madison, Wisconsin where she met and married Richard "Dick" C. Olson on February 2, 1963.

In her early years Loretta worked as a waitress and later worked for Springs Industries (Graber's) for 25 years until her retirement. She continued to work part time after retirement for the Middleton/Cross Plains School District as a cook/lunch lady.

Loretta loved to spend her free time crocheting, gardening, bowling, fishing, snowmobiling, and finding treasures at garage sales and auctions.

She is survived by her children: Raymond (Judy) Olson, Anna Olson and Pamela (Feroz) Ghouse; grandchildren: Nathan, Christopher and Kaitlyn Olson, Donald Parker, Alexander and Ryan Ghouse; two great-grandchildren, Ezio, and Augustine Olson; sister, Jeannette Thibault; her faithful companion, Nina; also many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her parents; granddaughter, Ashley; siblings, Evelyn Darrin, Eleanor Gayan, Mary Ficenic, Edward, Anthony, and Walter Shefka; and her beloved dog, Shadow.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday. A private interment will be held at a later date at Sunset Memory Gardens.

The family would like to thank Sheryl Castillo and Karin Lanser for the loving care and companionship provided.