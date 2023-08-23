STOUGHTON - L'Orchid Corinne Lanoway, age 45, of Stoughton, passed away on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare surrounded by family. She was born on April 18, 1978, in Madison, the daughter of James and Roberta (Tracy) Seaton.
L'Orchid graduated from LaFollette High School in 1996. Following high school, she earned her nursing degree and worked as a nurse in the Madison area.
L’Orchid was her children’s greatest fan and she loved supporting them her their life passions. She enjoyed bowling, watching football and was an avid Packers fan. She loved traveling and had the opportunity to travel this past year to Florida and Las Vegas.
L'Orchid is survived by her three children, Max Lanoway (son), Madex Lanoway (son), and Ella Lanoway (daughter); father, James (Christine) Seaton; brother, Kevin (Joy) Seaton; nephews, Keelan Seaton and Tyler Seaton; former husband, Chad (Katie) Lanoway; and best friend, Michelle (Eric) Hemp. She was preceded in death by her mother, Roberta Ann Seaton.
A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in L’Orchid’s name to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.