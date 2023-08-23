L'Orchid Corinne Lanoway

STOUGHTON - L'Orchid Corinne Lanoway, age 45, of Stoughton, passed away on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare surrounded by family. She was born on April 18, 1978, in Madison, the daughter of James and Roberta (Tracy) Seaton.

L'Orchid graduated from LaFollette High School in 1996. Following high school, she earned her nursing degree and worked as a nurse in the Madison area.