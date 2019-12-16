Loraine (Peck) Adkins

Madison –Loraine Adkins, age 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019.

She was born in Boston Massachusetts on August 14, 1945.

Mom had a heart of gold and would help out anyone in need. Dad always said that mom is the nicest person he knows. They would have been married for 53 years this March.

Loraine is survived by her loving husband and soulmate, Bill; 2 daughters, Sam and Kati; her grandson, Skylar; her adopted grandkids, Miranda, April and Gianlucca; special friend, Gilbert; and numerous other relatives including her sister, Elouise.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on January 9, 2019 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N Sherman Ave, Madison, from 5:30PM until 8:30PM with a time of sharing at 7:00PM.

Memorials may be made in Loraine's name to the Dane County Humane Society.

The family would like to thank Dr. Musa and staff, SSM Hospice at Home, Right at Home and Brenda for allowing us to honor mom's wishes of being home.

We love and miss you. Bill, Sam, Kati and Skylar

