VERONA - lone A. "Chris" (Christensen) Pahl, age 97, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Noel Manor.

lone Alice was born to Harold and Lula Edith (Killian) Christensen on Dec. 5, 1921, in Madison Wis. She grew up on a farm on Irish Lane in Fitchburg and attended a one room schoolhouse along with her three younger brothers. She graduated from West High School in 1939 and subsequently graced the reception desk of Bowman Dairy. One day while working, a personable (and handsome) tire salesman stopped at Bowman on a sales call and asked lone if she liked fishing. She immediately replied yes, though she knew nothing of it. It was the beginning of a loving 65-year marriage to Albert Pahl. Both lone and Albert were delighted with their "catch."

lone exuded a naturally warm, lighthearted personality and had a charming sense of humor. She would say "smile and people will wonder what you've been up to." She made many friends at Bethel Lutheran Church where she served as Altar Guild Chairman and member of the Communion Committee, Flower Committee and the Evelyn Circle. She also enjoyed the Gyro Club, swimming, playing cards, travel and reading. Other interests included growing and arranging flowers, setting a lovely table, appreciating birds and all of God's furry creatures. Most of all she loved children.

lone and Albert built a home in the UW Arboretum and raised two children, Douglas and Marilyn, both of whom married and settled in the Madison area. This close proximity allowed lone to entertain her grandchildren frequently and she is remembered by them as a charismatic and exuberant Grandmother who engaged in lively play, whispered secrets, enthusiastic singing, made their favorite lunch (including chocolate soda) and took them to Ben Franklin for trinkets.

Chris is survived by her children, Douglas Sr. (Joan) and Marilyn (Marshall) Brinkman; and four grandchildren, Eva (Dan Allen), Marta (Aris Gialamas), Douglas Jr. (Kate Pahl) and Thomas Eddington. She also has six great grandchildren, August and Maddox Allen and George, Candy, Petra and Leonidas Gialamas. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Eugene, Robert and Karol; and her devoted husband, Albert, who died in 2012.

Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.

A private service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.

lone lived for a several years at Middleton Glen, Jefferson Village and more recently at Noel Manor in Verona. The family would like to thank the wonderful people who cared for and about her at Noel Manor and Heartland Hospice in the last few years.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heartland Hospice in Ione's name.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

