MADISON - Lola Nordlie, age 94, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Oregon Manor.

She was born on June 14, 1925, on a farm in Union Township, the daughter of Arthur and Marie (Knudson) Hull.

Lola married Frederick Lang on June 17, 1950, and he preceded her in death on May 2, 1975. Two years later she married Art Nordlie on May 17, 1977, at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, in Racine and he preceded her in death on March 17, 2009.



Lola graduated from Evansville High School in 1943 and went to work for Wisconsin Power & Light as a secretary in July 1943. In January of 1954 Deborah Irene was born followed by son, Mark, in 1957. When the children started school full time, Lola worked in sales for Yost's and Manchester's, and was also a receptionist for Don Bates, and later the Studio One shop. Lola retired in 1983 from Rural Insurance as a typist in the Policy Services department.



Lola loved music and studied voice for seven years. She sang for weddings, social events, nursing homes and on local Madison TV for the Christmas stocking fund.

Lola and Art danced at East Side Businessmen's Association (ESBMA) and at the Park Ponderosa every weekend for 19 years. They enjoyed many happy times taking cruises and trips to Hawaii. Lola accomplished a lot in her lifetime. Her greatest ability was to lighten a room upon entering. She was always positive and smiling.



Lola is survived by her son, Mark Frederick of Oregon; grandchildren, Erica Jo Henderson, and Brandon and Dustin Lang; great-grandchildren, Maycee, Emily and Dawson; great-great-grandchild, Kyree; and stepdaughters, Sharon Goerts and Colleen Nordlie. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Deborah Wagner; husbands, Frederick and Art; son-in-law, Dick Wagner; sister, Lois Joerger Nicolas; and stepdaughter, Karen Palmer.



A celebration of life will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5701 Raymond Road, at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 12 noon. until the time of the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or Agrace HospiceCare.



The family of Lola wishes to thank Oregon Manor for the wonderful care and assistance they provide. God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change; courage to change the things I can; and wisdom to know the difference. Living one day at a time; enjoying one moment at a time; accepting hardships as the pathway to peace; taking, as He did, this sinful world as it is, not as I would have it; trusting that He will make all things right if I surrender to His Will; that I may be reasonably happy in this life and supremely happy with Him forever in the next. Amen.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420