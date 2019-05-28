COTTAGE GROVE-Lola Marie Paulson, age 91, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital.

She was born on March 30, 1928, in Bloomer, Wis., the daughter of Torvald and Sigrid (Halgason) Sherman.

Lola attended Madison East High School. She married Palmer Paulson on May 4, 1946, in Stoughton.

Lola worked for Cuna Mutual Insurance retiring in 1993. She was a Charter member at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and a member of the Ladies Auxillary at the VFW. She loved playing Bingo, going to the casino and playing cards. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting and her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Lola is survived by her daughters, Bonnie (Steven) Juve and Linda (Duane) Olson; grandchildren, Michelle (Randall) Hilbelink, Randall (Jennifer) Kloskey, Jimmie (Tina) Jackson, Kevin Jackson, Brian (Jen) Olson and Kim (Anthony) Olson; great-grandchildren, Prestyn and Brycen Kloskey, Lola and Logan Hilbelink, Karly Jackson, and Lucas and Tyler Olson; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Russell; and four brothers and two sisters. A

Funeral Service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr, Madison, at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, with the Rev. Gerry Kuhnke presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted to Lola's family to be designated at a later date.



