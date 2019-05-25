Lois Valentine Bradbury, 88, passed away on May 22nd, 2019 at her home in Capitol Lakes in Madison.

Lois was born Dec 6th, 1930 in Alma, Michigan to Ralph Stork and Dorothy Stork (nee Laux). The family settled in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, she joined the first class of the Integrated Liberal Studies program.

She married Kenneth Bradbury in 1953, and they moved to Whitefish Bay, WI in 1961. There she raised three children, Steven Paul, Jay Stuart, and Margaret Jane. In the mid-1970s, she returned to her love of early childhood education and was a beloved preschool teacher.

In 2000, Lois joined Margaret in San Diego where she was delighted to help raise two of her grandchildren. A lover of theater and the arts, she was very active in the La Jolla Playhouse, as a coordinator of theater volunteers. She enthusiastically took classes in history, science, and art history at the University of California-San Diego in a program for retirees.

In 2014, Lois returned to Madison where she made a happy home at Capitol Lakes. She became part of their vibrant community and made many wonderful friends. She participated in committees at Capitol Lakes, and enjoyed volunteering at Olbrich Gardens, the Madison Public Library, and groups supporting voter registration, Democratic causes, and help for Madisonians in need. She enjoyed traveling throughout Wisconsin, including visits with Kenneth's cousins and extended family at the cabin, and visiting children and grandchildren in New York and Washington DC.

Lois is remembered as a vibrant woman who was welcoming to new Capitol Lakes' residents, helping their transition to the community. She was a passionate grandma and proud parent. Her family will miss her humor, wit, and unconditional love and support.

Lois is survived by her children Steve (Tala Henry), Jay (Adrienne Pressman) and Margaret (Paul Slesinger) and her grandchildren David Bradbury, Emily Slesinger and Tom Slesinger. She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth (d. 1992) and parents Ralph and Dorothy.

The family will have a private ceremony. https://www.cressfuneralservice.com/obituary/312293/Lois-Bradbury/ . Memorials can be sent to Agrace Foundation. The family thanks the staff of Agrace Hospice and Graceful Guidance Home Care for their compassionate personal care of Lois and their guidance.