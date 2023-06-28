Lois T. DeGroot, age 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday June 24, 2023 at the Pine Villa Memory Care Unit in Prairied du Sac WI.
A Catholic Mass will take place at Saint Aloysius Church 115 Madison Street, Sauk City WI on Friday June 30, 2023 at 11:00 am. Friends and family may visit in the lobby of the church from 10:30 am until the mass begins.
Lois was born in Appleton WI on June 21, 1929. She was the eldest child of Joseph and Doretta Bestler . She is preceded in death by her father and mother, brother, Father Joseph Bestler, of diocese of Green Bay, Wisconsin and her sister, Elizabeth Bestler, Sister Christine Marie of St. Joseph, of the Carmelite nuns in Iron Mountain Michigan. Lois’s first husband Edgar Quevillon passed away in 1967 after 16 years of marriage. She subsequently remarried a widower, Francis X DeGroot. They were married for 47 years prior to his death in 2018.
Lois enjoyed being with her family, cookouts, bowling, golfing watching both football and baseball. For many years she worked in the family bakery, Bestler Bakery, in Appleton. After it was sold she worked as a secretary for the Outagamie County Soil Conservation Department in Appleton until she retired.
She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. She and Edgar had three children together, Christine (Greg) Albert, Joseph Quevillon and David (Suzzy) Quevillon. After her marriage to Francis she gained four more children, Mary Rice, Russell (Kathy) DeGroot, Joseph (Becky) DeGroot, and Judy Bleck.
She is survived by her daughters, sons and 18 grandchildren, Laura (Steven) Watson, Sarah Albert, Andy(Katy) Quevillon, Tim(Sami) Quevillon Amanda (Collin) Corning, Michelle Edlund, Beth (John) Reed, Kevin Bleck, Joe, Sarah and Steve DeGroot, Matt(Emily) Hart, Cara (Anthony) Theriault, Zach Hart, Janna DeGoey, Leah DeDoey and twenty-five great- grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, all should go to The Alzheimer”s /Dementia Assoc.or Macular Degeneration Assoc.
Interment will take place at 11:00 am. on Saturday July 1, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Appleton, WI.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nursing staff of Pine Villa as well as the Assisted living nursing staff of Prairie Du Sac, WI. for their kind and loving devotion to our mother and the other residents in their care. Also, thank you to staff at Touchmark Assisted Living in Appleton, WI.
