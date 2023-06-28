Lois T. DeGroot

Lois T. DeGroot, age 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday June 24, 2023 at the Pine Villa Memory Care Unit in Prairied du Sac WI.

A Catholic Mass will take place at Saint Aloysius Church 115 Madison Street, Sauk City WI on Friday June 30, 2023 at 11:00 am. Friends and family may visit in the lobby of the church from 10:30 am until the mass begins.